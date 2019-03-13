Former Indian footballer Renedy Singh named Neroca FC coach

Former Indian midfielder Renedy Singh was Wednesday named as the head coach of Neroca FC, succeeding Spaniard Manuel Retamero Fraile who left the club after its sixth-place finish in the just-concluded I-League.

Neroca lost to Real Kashmir 2-3 at home in their final match of the 12th I-League to finish with 26 points (from 20 matches). It turned out to be Fraile's last match at the helm of the Imphal side.

The 39-year-old Renedy, whose home is just a few kilometres away from the club base, donned the national colours in 59 matches between 1998 and 2011 during which he was a dead-ball specialist along with Steven Dias.

He also captained India on a few occasions and featured in the 2011 Asian Cup in Qatar.

After retiring from international football in 2011, he took to coaching. He had a stint as assistant coach of Indian Super League side Pune City FC in the 2015-16 season. He is also an AFC-A Licence holder.

"It is an honour to be the head coach of Neroca FC. Hoping I could help the team implement my own philosophy and use my own style, which is going to be important here at Neroca," Renedy said.

"Glad to sign for Neroca FC. Looking to work with the players."