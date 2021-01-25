Four Palmas football players, club president killed in Brazil plane crash

Four footballers associated with Brazilian club Palmas died in a plane crash on Sunday. The incident took place in the northern state of Tocantins and along with the players, the pilot and the club's president also died during the crash after the aircraft suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway during takeoff.

As per a report in Associated Press (AP), all the players had tested positive for Covid-19 and were travelling separately. The report added that the players were travelling to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.

Meanwhile, the cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.

Club spokesperson Izabela Martins speaking to AP, stated that the players were travelling in a private plane after testing positive for the virus. She added that Sunday would have been their last day of isolation.

The victims were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noé, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, the club said. The pilot was not identified and there were no survivors.

The Brazilian Football Confederation extended its support to the Palmas' family members and the club's fans. Releasing an official statement in this regard, the football body directed a minute of silence in all matches played on Sunday.

In 2016, 19 players of the Chapecoense soccer club were also killed during a plane crash. "Unfortunately, we know what this moment of pain is like and we wish that no other group had to feel the same," it said in a statement. "You won't go through this alone."

FIFA also expressed its condolences to the six victims. "Football extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families at this difficult time," it said on Twitter.

FIFA offers its condolences after a plane crash tragically claimed six lives in Brazil - including five members of Palmas Futebol e Regatas. Football extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families at this difficult time. — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 24, 2021

Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South America's soccer body CONMEBOL, also offered his condolences. "I deeply regret the plane crash that affected Palmas," he said on Twitter. "My condolences to all those who make up the club, family and friends at this sad time," Domínguez was quoted as saying in the report.