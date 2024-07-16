France’s Leading Scorer, Olivier Giroud, Bids Farewell To International Career After Heartbreaking Euro 2024

Following a disappointing UEFA Euro 2024 campaign, France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud has announced his retirement from international football. In an emotional Instagram post, the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward bid farewell ahead of his official move to MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Giroud had previously hinted that he might consider retiring after Euro 2024, and just days after France's exit from the continental tournament, the 37-year-old confirmed his departure. He wrote on Instagram, “The dreaded moment has arrived: that of saying goodbye to the France team. What a pride to wear this blue jersey and to represent France. By joining this team, I found a second family with the players and the staff.

“We have always supported each other, we have experienced joy and disappointment, victories and defeats, laughter and tears but were always united and supportive. My career with the France team has not always been a smooth ride. I doubted sometimes, I also suffered from criticism but deep down, I never stopped believing.

“From now on, I become the number one supporter of Les Bleus. This France team that I served for 13 years will remain forever engraved in my heart. It is my greatest pride and my most beautiful memory.”

Although Giroud is concluding his illustrious international career, he will continue playing club football. He has joined LAFC from AC Milan on a free transfer and signed a contract until 2025, with an option to extend it for another year.

LAFC confirmed the news, stating, “Forward Olivier Giroud will join Los Angeles Football Club on a Designated Player contract through 2025, with an option through 2026. Giroud arrives in L.A. this summer and will occupy an international roster slot upon the receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).”

Giroud made his debut for France in 2011 and scored his first goal during his third cap, netting the opener in a 2-1 friendly win against Germany. He finished his international career with 57 goals in 137 caps, making him France's top scorer. He was a pivotal part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad and also played a crucial role when Les Bleus reached the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar last year.

In May, Giroud had stated that Euro 2024 would be his last major international tournament. He made four appearances from the bench as France reached the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Spain. Giroud has also played for several top clubs in the Premier League and was instrumental in helping Milan lift the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season.