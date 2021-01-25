हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea manager; Thomas Tuchel likely to replace

The development comes after Chelsea's 3-1 win over Luton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, however, it was enough for Frank Lampard to save his job. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's previous stint with Paris Saint Germain was brought to an end in December last year.  

Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea manager; Thomas Tuchel likely to replace
Frank Lampard is likely to be sacked by Chelsea. (Reuters/File Photo)

Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea on Monday. As per media reports in England, the current Chelsea boss will be replaced by former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel. 

Lampard, a former Chelsea player, was appointed as club manager in July 2019. He spent over 200 million pounds in the previous transfer window and got Timo Werner and Kai Havertz at the club. Chelsea started the ongoing season on a strong note but after a series of a disappointing run lately, they find themselves languishing at the ninth position in the Premier League table.   

The development comes after Chelsea's 3-1 win over Luton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, however, it was not enough to save Lampard his job.

Chelsea released a statement in this regard, which read: "We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement."

Club owner Roman Abramovich said, "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him."

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers." 

Meanwhile, Tuchel's previous stint with PSG was brought to an end in December last year, and he was subsequently replaced by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Frank LampardchelseaThomas Tuchel
Next
Story

Four Palmas football players, club president killed in Brazil plane crash
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M13S

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses on the occasion of Himachal Statehood Day