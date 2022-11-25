Gareth Bale’s Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch WAL vs IRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand will miss the World Cup match against Wales with a concussion, giving likely replacement Hossein Hosseini a tall task against star Gareth Bale. Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, plays Wales on Friday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Hosseini already faced a daunting opponent in Qatar when he entered the game after Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Beiranvand was allowed to continue playing by Iran's training staff after a collision with a teammate, but later collapsed to the field and was taken to a local hospital.

Iran had only said Beiranvand had a nose injury and that the goalkeeper was back with the team Tuesday while wearing a mask. But Beiravnand was diagnosed with a concussion, so he'd be ruled out under the organizing body's return-to-play measures. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz confirmed at a pre-match press conference that Beiranvand would not play.

The coach said defense would be a whole team effort, without specifically naming his starter for Wales. “It is medical protocol that we need to respect,” Quieroz said. “He will not play tomorrow, but he will be ready for the next game.”

In response to the FAW, FIFA has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for @Cymru's match against Iran on Friday.



All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules & regulations. pic.twitter.com/9XRlx98V6h — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 24, 2022

Bale converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to earn Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in its opener. The draw gave Wales a point in its first World Cup match since 1958 and a shot at the knockout round within reach. Bale, who played for Major League Soccer's LAFC this past season, now has 41 goals in 109 international appearances.

Bale struggled with injuries and fitness for most of the year, but scored on a header for LAFC in the MLS Cup championship earlier this month. LAFC won on a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran will be played on Friday - 25 November at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales vs Iran Predicted 11

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Neco Williams, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale.

Iran: Hossein Hosseini, Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi