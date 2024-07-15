Germany Legend Thomas Muller Announces Retirement From International Football

German attacking midfielder and 2104 World Cup-winning player, Thomas Muller, announced his retirement from international football on Monday. After Toni Kroos, Muller became the latest German player to announce his retirement from international football. The 34-year-old was a part of Germany's Euro 2024 squad that crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage on their home soil.

Spain handed them a 2-1 defeat in the last eight in a thrilling clash. However, goals from Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino sealed their exit from the tournament. After the conclusion of Euro 2024, Muller took to his social media handle to announce his retirement from international football.

"After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye," Muller said in a video while announcing his decision. (Lamine Yamal: The Golden Boy Of Euro 2024)

"I was always proud to represent my country and I want to thank everyone. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the team on the way to the 2026 World Cup as a fan but no longer as a player on the pitch," he added.

Thomas Müller confirms his retirement from international football.



34-year-old got 131 caps, scored 45 goals and won the 2014 World Cup.



Muller: “I will now be a fan in the stands.” pic.twitter.com/E7BH3eZOZw July 15, 2024

Muller made his debut for Germany in March 2010. In the 2010 World Cup, he netted five goals and won the Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player Award.

The 34-year-old was a part of Germany's team that stunned Argentina in the 2014 final at Maracana in Brazil. He scored five goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Portugal in the group stage.

Overall in the World Cup, Muller has scored ten goals in 19 games for Germany and registered three assists as well. In the Euro Cup, Muller didn't register a single goal in 12 games but had two assists to his name. Throughout the competition, the Bayern Munich player spent most of the time on the bench and played 56 minutes across two games.