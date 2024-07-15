Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766772
NewsFootball
THOMAS MULLER

Germany Legend Thomas Muller Announces Retirement From International Football

Muller made his debut for Germany in March 2010. In the 2010 World Cup, he netted five goals and won the Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player Award.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 06:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Germany Legend Thomas Muller Announces Retirement From International Football

German attacking midfielder and 2104 World Cup-winning player, Thomas Muller, announced his retirement from international football on Monday. After Toni Kroos, Muller became the latest German player to announce his retirement from international football. The 34-year-old was a part of Germany's Euro 2024 squad that crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage on their home soil.

Spain handed them a 2-1 defeat in the last eight in a thrilling clash. However, goals from Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino sealed their exit from the tournament. After the conclusion of Euro 2024, Muller took to his social media handle to announce his retirement from international football.

"After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye," Muller said in a video while announcing his decision. (Lamine Yamal: The Golden Boy Of Euro 2024)

"I was always proud to represent my country and I want to thank everyone. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the team on the way to the 2026 World Cup as a fan but no longer as a player on the pitch," he added.

Muller made his debut for Germany in March 2010. In the 2010 World Cup, he netted five goals and won the Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player Award.

The 34-year-old was a part of Germany's team that stunned Argentina in the 2014 final at Maracana in Brazil. He scored five goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Portugal in the group stage.

Overall in the World Cup, Muller has scored ten goals in 19 games for Germany and registered three assists as well. In the Euro Cup, Muller didn't register a single goal in 12 games but had two assists to his name. Throughout the competition, the Bayern Munich player spent most of the time on the bench and played 56 minutes across two games.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?