UEFA Nations League 2022

Germany vs England UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch GER vs ENG?

Checkout the live streaming details of the UEFA Nations League Germany vs England match taking place on Wednesday (June 8) as per IST.

Germany vs England UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch GER vs ENG?
Source: Twitter

Germany will host England in their UEFA Nations League match on Wednesday (June 8) as per IST at the Allianz Arena, Munich. The League A Group 3 match will see the Three Lions lock horns with Hansi Flick's Germany who will be keen on getting a win after their 1-1 draw against Italy in their opening fixture.

England on the other hand had a disappointing start as well following their 1-0 defeat against Hungary in their first match of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23.

Germany will have veteran forward Marco Reus fully fit for the match after he missed out on the first match against Hungary. Flick can play Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz ahead of Timo Werner, who's having a difficult time in front of goal in recent times. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is expected to start in the playing XI.

For England, Manchester City players Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden both are due to illness and COVID-19, respectively and coach Gareth Southgate has a task on his shoulders to decide whether Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish will start alongside star forward Harry Kane up front.

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Germany vs England:

Where is Germany vs England UEFA Nations League match being played?

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

What time will the Germany vs England UEFA Nations League match begin?

Germany vs England UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST, Wednesday (June 8). 

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League match Germany vs England live in India (TV channels)?

Germany vs England UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Germany vs England UEFA Nations League match?

The Germany vs England UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

