Germany vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch GER vs HUN?

Germany and Hungary will lock horns with each other in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig (Germany) on Saturday (September 24). The Germans have a chance to take the lead in their Group A3 if they win the game against Hungary. On the other hand, Hungary football team will be keen on staying on top of their group table after their famous 4-0 win over England in the last match they played.

Check out all the livestream details of the Germany vs Hungary match below:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be played on September 24, Saturday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Leizpeig.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary?

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.