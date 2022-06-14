Germany will host Italy at the Borussia Park on Wednesday (June 15) as per IST, in their UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Group A3 league fixture. Hansi Flick's side will look to finish top of the group and a win against Italy will help them.

Italy on the other hand have a statement to make after failing to qualify for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. Coach Roberto Mancini will look to guide his side for a comeback and he certainly has the squad to do so.

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Germany vs Italy:

Where is Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League match being played?

Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Borussia Park, Germany.

What time will the Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League match begin?

Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST, Wednesday (June 14).

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League match Germany vs Italy live in India (TV channels)?

Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League match?

The Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.