Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch GER vs JAP and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has acknowledged the historic debt football in his country owes to Germany but says his team will be no less determined to upstage the four-times world champions at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 23). German Dettmar Cramer is known as the father of modern Japanese football after his work in the country in the 1960s and players such as Lukas Podolski and Pierre Litbasrki have played in Japan since.

“We are very grateful to the Germans, they are role models for us,” Moriyasu told a news conference on Tuesday (November 22). “We are still developing, of course, and at the same time have incorporated good qualities from Japan into our playing style. So we have kind of mixed feelings about playing Germany but no matter who our opponents are, we are going to give absolutely the best performance that we can.”

The player exchange between Japan and Germany has reversed in recent years and skipper Maya Yoshida is one of seven members of the Samurai Blue squad who plays his club football in the Bundesliga. “The Bundesliga players have been sharing information with the rest of the squad,” the Schalke 04 defender said.

“The most important thing is to defend well. We might not have much opportunity to attack but we should have chances on the counter-attack. We believe that we have a chance.”

Group E also includes former champions Spain as well as Costa Rica, presenting Japan with their toughest first-round draw in their seventh successive trip to the World Cup finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E match between Germany vs Japan Predicted 11

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

Japan: Daniel Schmidt; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yuto Nagatomo; Gaku Shibisaki, Hidemasa Morita; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Takumi Minamino