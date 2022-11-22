France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch FRA vs AUS and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Nothing is going to disrupt France in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game against Australia - not Karim Benzema’s absence, and especially not the ‘One Love’ armband row in Qatar, captain Hugo Lloris said on Monday. The defending champions start their campaign in Group D on Tuesday, looking to beat the Socceroos just like they did to kick off their 2018 journey in Russia.

They have been hit by a series of injuries, which ruled key midfielders Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba, and most recently Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who left the squad in the early hours of Sunday after withdrawing with a thigh injury, and centre back Presnel Kimpembe.

Footage of les Bleus' first training exercise last night #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/qEvbnpI2aN — French Team __ (@FrenchTeam) November 20, 2022

“We still believe in our chances, in our squad. The last-minute withdrawals, especially Karim’s, did not help,” Lloris told a news conference. “But I want to think that the team will move on.”

Several teams – England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark – had planned to wear the One Love armband against any form but, in a joint statement, backed down hours before England’s opening game against Iran on Monday. According to FIFA rules, team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images, and during FIFA Final Competitions, the captain of each team ‘must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA’. France had not planned any action, staying clear from controversy.

Ahead of the France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia will be played on Wednesday - 23 November at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Australia Predicted 11

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylkian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud

Australia: Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Bailey Wright, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Ajdin Hrustic, Aaron Mooy,Jackson Irvine, Matthew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin