LIVE Updates | Germany (0) vs Japan (0) Football Live Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Germany push for opener

LIVE Updates | Germany Vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard:
Manuel Neuer's Germany take on Japan in their opener of the Qatar tournament.
LIVE Updates | Germany Vs Japan Football Live Score: 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Group F against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday (November 22). The Croats will be led by mercurial skipper Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who will be taking part in his fourth World Cup.
Modric was instrumental in powering Croatia to the 2018 final in Russia before they lost 4-2 to eventual champions France. “Whatever we’ve been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us,” Modric said during the pre-match press conference in Doha.
Croatia’s match against Morocco will be the first game of the day followed by four-time World Champions Germany taking on Japan in a Group E clash at 630pm IST and 2010 World Cup champions Spain taking on Costa Rica at 930pm IST. The final game of the day will be a Group F fixture between Belgium and Canada.
The Germans will look to make up for a shocking first-round exit in Russia – the first time that they crashed out from the Group Stage in the World Cup. Japan, on the other hand, will be bidding to reach the quarterfinal stage for the first time in this World Cup after seven straight appearances in the tournament.
4 MIN - LIVE Germany vs Japan Football World Cup: Here we go!
It is kick-off in the match between Germany and Japan, both teams would eye to get a winning start to their World Cup campaign. Germany are favourites in this one but let's see if Japan can deliver another shocking result.
Germany 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE Germany vs Japan Football World Cup: Lineups out!
The lineups for Japan vs Germany matc is out, check below:
Starting XIs for #GER and #JPN are here!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022
Full time - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Another draw!
Another draw in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Croatia vs Morocco remains goalless at full time.
70 MIN - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Croatia fighting hard for opener!
Croatia fighting hard for the opening goal with almost 70 percent of the possession with them. Morocco defending their hearts out at the moment to keep the scores level.
Croatia 0 - 0 Morocco
Searching for the breakthrough #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/ALkDXzV2wZ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022
55 MIN - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Both teams pushing hard for opener!
Croatia and Morocco are going at it full throttle as it remains goalless in the 55 minutes played so far. Luka Modric and the Croatia midfield are dominating the possession but struggling in the final third.
Croatia 0 - 0 Morocco
Half-time - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Goalless after 45 minutes
It is goalless at the half time whistle. Luka Modric and co have tried everything so far but it will take something out of the box to score against a disciplined Morocco side.
Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia
All square after the first half #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022
32 MINS - LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: No goal so far!
It remains goalless after 30 minutes in the contest between Morocco and Croatia. Luka Modric and co eye to score first as Morocco are pushed back into their defence line.
Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia
LIVE Morocco vs Croatia: Here we go!
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar clash between Morocco and Croatia is set to begin as both nations complete their respective national anthem and we are moments away from kick-off.
Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia
Morocco vs Croatia: Playing XI are IN
Here are the Playing XI for Morocco vs Croatia Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 today...
MOROCCO: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Ziyech, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri.
Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Sabiri, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.
CROATIA: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.
Subs: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Livaja, Pasalic, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.
Morocco vs Croatia: Full squads
Let's take a look at the full squads of Morocco and Croatia ahead of their Group F match today...
MOROCCO: Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders: Anas Zniti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Ganza Ek Niyssaiyu, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Badr Benoun, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Samy Mmaee
Midfielders: Younes Belhanda, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ilias Chair, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Amine Harit
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Munir El Haddadi, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ayoub El Kaabi, Walid Cheddira, Soufiane Rahimi, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ryan Mmaee, Abde Ezzalzouli
CROATIA: Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo.
Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic.
Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja.
MOR vs CRO: Luka Modric doesn't want to COMPARE 2022 with 2018
Luka Modric will look to replicate the form that helped Croatia qualify for the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. The Real Madrid star is not ready to compare FIFA World Cup 2022 with 2018 ahead of their opening clash against Morocco.
GER vs JAP: Blue Samurai's TOP goals
'Blue Samurai' Japan are making their seventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup but will be looking to progress to the quarterfinals for the first time at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Japan open their campaign against Germany today, here are some of their best World Cup goals...
Group C of the #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fT1x32x64Y
— FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 22, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo OUT of Manchester United
Meanwhile in a BIG development overnight, Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United after his explosive interview before the World Cup. Former teammate Wayne Rooney says Ronaldo left United no choice. Read all about it HERE and Watch Rooney's reaction below...
_ @WayneRooney reacts to @ManUtd & @Cristiano parting ways on @Visa_IND Match Centre __#CristianoRonaldo #ManchesterUnited #ManUtd #Ronaldo_ pic.twitter.com/EUt1kj84io
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 22, 2022
Germany vs Japan: Check Live Streaming details
Four-time champions Germany will take on Japan in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022 today. Can Germany put the disappointment of 2018 World Cup behind them?
Spain vs Costa Rica: La Rojas aim for LANDMARK goal
The 2010 World Cup champions Spain will open their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a game against Costa Rica. La Rojas are on the cusp of scoring their 100th goal in the World Cup.
_ MILES___ INCOMING _
Which @SEFutbol star will score La Furia Roja's 100th goal at the #WorldsGreatestShow? _
Find out in #ESPCRC, LIVE from 9:30 pm on #JioCinema & @Sports18 __#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/CFIw3CKhjE
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 23, 2022
Morocco vs Croatia: Check Live Streaming details
2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia are set to face Morocco in their first Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 today.
MOR vs CRO: Luka Modric will RETIRE if...
Luka Modric has promised to give in writing that he will RETIRE from the sport if Croatia win the World Cup, much like his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Croatia open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Morocco today.
Q: "Cristiano Ronaldo said he will retire if they win the World Cup, what about you?
_ Luka Modric: "God let it happen! I don't know if I would retire straight away. But if that's what it takes for us to win, I will sign immediately to retire as well (laughs)." pic.twitter.com/f46Luo2UlO
— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 22, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match here.
