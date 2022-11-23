LIVE Updates | Germany (0) vs Japan (0) Football Live Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Germany push for opener

LIVE Updates | Germany Vs Japan Football Live Score: 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Group F against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday (November 22). The Croats will be led by mercurial skipper Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who will be taking part in his fourth World Cup.

Modric was instrumental in powering Croatia to the 2018 final in Russia before they lost 4-2 to eventual champions France. “Whatever we’ve been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us,” Modric said during the pre-match press conference in Doha.

Croatia’s match against Morocco will be the first game of the day followed by four-time World Champions Germany taking on Japan in a Group E clash at 630pm IST and 2010 World Cup champions Spain taking on Costa Rica at 930pm IST. The final game of the day will be a Group F fixture between Belgium and Canada.

The Germans will look to make up for a shocking first-round exit in Russia – the first time that they crashed out from the Group Stage in the World Cup. Japan, on the other hand, will be bidding to reach the quarterfinal stage for the first time in this World Cup after seven straight appearances in the tournament.

