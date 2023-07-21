THIS Former PSG Teammate Of Lionel Messi Tied Up And Assaulted With Wife In Horrific Robbery In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnrumma and his partner have reportedly been attacked and robber at their home in Paris, France. As per a report from Actu17, the robbers left with goods worth around €500,000. The Italian goalkeeper and his wife were tied up during the attack and they able to escape around 3:20 AM from their home to a nearby hotel.

The house staff informed the local police and the couple were taken for treatment after undestadably getting in shock. (MLS 2023: Inter Miami Sign Another Former FC Barcelona Player Jordi Alba, Defender Reunited With Lionel Messi And Sergio Busquets)

Donnarumma is Lionel Messi's former PSG teammate after the Argentine signed with Inter Miami as a free agent last month. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has previously played for AC Milan and helped his country with the EURO 2020. Donnarumma signed for PSG in 2021.



Donnarumma has made 72 appearances for PSG winning two Ligue 1 trophies while helping his team win numerous matches.

"An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma's place," a spokesperson for Paris prosecutor's office told the BBC.

Understand Gianluigi Donnarumma will travel to Japan with PSG tomorrow, as planned.



Donnarumma and his wife were the victims of a violent burglary, during which they were both tied up.



A source from AFP told that the footballer has minor injuries from the incident while his partner Alessia Elefante was unharmed. As per famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the PSG goalkeeper will travel to Japan as planned with the French league champions.

This is not the first time a footballer has been robbed or assaulted at his own house, in December 2021, former Man City player Cancelo was left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being attacked by four people during a burglary at his home in England. The Portugal defender said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He had a then 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.