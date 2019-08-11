close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese Super League

Guangzhou Evergrande forge seven points clear in Chinese Super League

Second-half goals from Elkeson and Yang Liyu in the top-of-the-table clash earned Guangzhou the three points after Beijing`s Zhang Yuning had cancelled out Paulinho`s opener for the visitors.

Guangzhou Evergrande forge seven points clear in Chinese Super League
Image Credits: Reuters

Guangzhou Evergrande took a huge stride towards reclaiming the Chinese Super League title on Sunday as Fabio Cannavaro`s side won 3-1 at second-placed Beijing Guoan to move seven points clear at the summit with eight games remaining.

Second-half goals from Elkeson and Yang Liyu in the top-of-the-table clash earned Guangzhou the three points after Beijing`s Zhang Yuning had cancelled out Paulinho`s opener for the visitors.

The win was Guangzhou`s 13th in a row in the league and moved them on to 58 points, seven more than Beijing and a further point clear of defending champions Shanghai SIPG.

"The league isn`t over yet, there are more difficult games to come," said Cannavaro.

"It seems we have a certain advantage and we have to find a way to make sure we maintain this advantage."

"In the first half today, we played okay and after the score became 1-1 for 15 or 20 minutes our players weren`t in the game. But in the second half, we had control of the ball and can create more opportunities."

Cannavaro has been under pressure to reclaim the league title that Guangzhou won for seven straight seasons before he took over from Luiz Felipe Scolari ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Facing a Beijing side attempting to win the title for the first time in a decade, Evergrande were ahead in 10 minutes at Workers` Stadium when Paulinho capitalised on an error by the home defence to smash the ball past Zou Dehai.

Seven minutes later, Zhang equalised with a header into the bottom corner only for Elkeson, who rejoined Guangzhou from SIPG last month, to put his side back in front in the 52nd minute from close range.

Yang then put the result beyond doubt before the hour mark when he raced on to Elkeson`s through ball to slide his effort confidently beyond Zou.

Shanghai SIPG faltered again on Friday as Vitor Pereira`s side drew 2-2 with Guangzhou R&F.

Marko Arnautovic scored for the third time since joining SIPG from West Ham United last month, but his penalty was not enough to seal a much-needed win for the champions.

Dalian Yifang drew 2-2 with Jiangsu Suning as Rafael Benitez`s side maintained their strong form since the Spaniard`s arrival from Newcastle United while Marouane Fellaini scored for fourth-placed Shandong Luneng in their 3-0 win over Hebei CFFC.

Goals from Johnathan and Frank Acheampong earned Tianjin Teda a 2-1 win over Wuhan Zall but Beijing Renhe remain bottom of the table, five points from safety after a 2-1 loss at Henan Jianye.

Tags:
Chinese Super LeagueGuangzhou EvergrandeFabio CannavaroElkesonYang Liyu
Next
Story

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals Arsenal victory at Newcastle

Must Watch

PT2M29S

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in an exclusive conversation with Zee News