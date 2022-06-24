NewsFootball
LIONEL MESSI

Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi: Read why he's called 'The Flea'

'La Pulga', which means 'The Flea' in Spanish is one of Leo Messi's most famous nicknames

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi: Read why he's called 'The Flea'

Lionel Messi, the little magician who turns 35 years of age today (June 24), has often been called 'The GOAT', 'Magician' and many more names, but to some he is 'The Flea'. Almost every player (great) in the world has got nicknames, Cristiano Ronaldo is known as 'El Bicho' in Spain due to his physical fitness and leadership qualities. Similarly, Messi is also known as 'La Pulga' in the country which has a very interesting reason behind it.

'La Pulga', which means 'The Flea' in Spanish is one of Leo Messi's most famous nicknames. As per goal, it is believed that Messi's elder brothers use to call him that since childhood. It all started with 'La Pulgita' which means 'little flea' which later got to 'La Pulga' (The Flea).

The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder was not the biggest kid in the park during his childhood and his small presence earned him the name. Notably, Messi had a growth disorder which was treated after he signed for FC Barcelona as a kid and the club helped to pay for his treatment.

Some of the Spanish media also called the former Barca man 'La Pulga Atomica' meaning 'the atomic flea' due to his outburst pace and dribbling skills against defenders. 

Lionel MessiLa PulgaFC BarcelonaPSGLa LiganicknameMessi disorder

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu