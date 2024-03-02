Highlights, Bengaluru FC(1) - Kerala Blasters(0), Football Match ISL 2023-24: Hernandez's Goal Wins It For BFC
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters (BFC Vs KBFC) FC LIVE Football Scorecard and Updates, Indian Super League 2023-24: Sunil Chhetri to play his 150th ISL game.
Two arch rivals of Indian football - Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will lock horns on Saturday night in what is a crucial encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season. Blasters are in a good position at the moment sitting fourth in the league table with 29 points under their belt. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are struggling with 18 points in 17 games which makes them sit on the ninth position.
The Blues aim to ascend the points table, while the Blasters seek to solidify their playoff contention. In their previous encounter, Bengaluru secured a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC with Sivasakthi Narayanan's 87th-minute winner. Meanwhile, the Yellow Armies triumphed over FC Goa with a 4-2 victory in their recent match.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru vs Kerala: FULL-TIME
That is it! The derby win goes to Bengaluru FC and it is Javi Hernandez's late goal in the 89th minute. Kerala Blasters would be kicking themselves for conceding so late.
KBFC 0 - 1 BFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru vs Kerala: GOAL!
It is a late late strike which has got Bengaluru FC the lead and it Javi Hernandez who has scored for the hosts. Can Kerala Blasters find an equaliser now?
KBFC 0 - 1 BFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru vs Kerala: 10 mins left
Ten minutes left on the regulation clock and we still don't have a goal to settle this contest. Are we going to witness late drama or both teams will settle for a point?
KBFC 0 - 0 BFC
LIVE KBFC vs BFC Score: Subsitutions done
Bengaluru FC bring in Shivaldo Chingambam Singh in place of Sivasakthi Narayanan. Kerala Blasters have called Mohammed Aimen in place of Nihal Sudeesh, that's an attacking change.
KBFC 0 - 0 BFC
LIVE KBFC vs BFC Score: Intense affair
The intensity is getting higher and higher with every minute passing by. The second half has five minutes up on the clock and both teams look in tremendous energy.
KBFC 0 - 0 BFC
LIVE KBFC vs BFC Score: Half-Time
It is half-time between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters at the moment. Sunil Chhetri playing his 150th ISL game will surely look to get the job done in second half.
KBFC 0 - 0 BFC
LIVE KBFC vs BFC Score: 5 mins
Just five minutes left on the clock for half-time. A ball very close to Sunil Chettri passes by and he asks for a less paced delivery. Let's see if we can see a goal before halftime.
KBFC 0 - 0 BFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Home crowd going wild
The homecrowd is going wild at the moment demanding a goal from their team as it is 25 minutes up on the clock and we are still 0-0.
KBFC 0 - 0 BFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Intense affair
Fifteen minutes up in the contest and we still have a nil nil scoreline. Both teams testing out each other every department possible. So far, the defense has been solid from both sides.
BFC 0 - 0 KBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Action begins
It is kick-off in Bangalore for the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024 match. Sunil Chhetri and co eyeing a tough start in this contest right from the start.
BEN 0 - 0 KER
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Action to begin soon
Action to begin soon the players are warming up and we will have kick-off at 730 PM (IST) between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters. It is indeed derby day in the ISL and we are ready for some staggering football action.
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru vs Kerala: Kick-off time
The kick-off for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2024 match will take place at 730 PM (IST) in Bangalore. Stay tuned for all the key updates.
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru vs Kerala: Chhetri's goals
Sunil Chhetri has a total of 60 goals in 150 ISL matches. Bengaluru FC captain will look to make his 150th game memorable.
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru Vs Kerala: Chhetri's 150th ISL Game
Sunil Chhetri will play his 150th football match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season. It will be an memorable contest for both teams.
LIVE ISL 2024: Livestreaming Details
Checkout the livestreaming details for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024 match taking place on Saturday night in the link attached below.
LIVE ISL 2024 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024 match. The two rivals will face each other in Bangalore tonight. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key updates.