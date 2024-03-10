Highlights, East Bengal FC (1) - Mohun Bagan(3), ISL 2023-24 Match: Mohun Bagan Win Kolkata Derby
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant (EBFC Vs MBSG) FC LIVE Football Scorecard and Updates, Indian Super League 2023-24: Kolkata Derby to take place in West Bengal.
Trending Photos
The biggest rivalry in Indian football is set to clash again in the Indian Super League (ISL) as East Bengal get set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal. Super Giant are equal with league leaders Mumbai City FC with 33 points from their 16 games and win tonight will get them on top of the tree. However, a win against East Bengal will not come in easy as it is the Kolkata Derby taking place in Bengal tonight.
All eyes will be on Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan as he bagged the equaliser in the previous Kolkata Derby and has made 18 goal-scoring opportunities since the beginning of 2024.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant And East Bengal FC.
LIVE ISL 2024: Full-Time
Mohun Bagan's offensive prowess proved decisive as they secured all three points in the Kolkata derby. Despite East Bengal's spirited second-half efforts to close the gap, the Mariners emerged victorious, showcasing their dominance on the field.
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: 5 mins left
Five minutes left on the regulation clock and it is looking very difficult for East Bengal FC to bounce back in this contest.
MBSG 3 - 1 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Bagan make changes
Thapa and Rai come in for Cummings and Liston as Mohun Bagan Super Giant look for some fresh legs in the contest. They want to take complete control of this game now.
MBSG 3 - 1 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Bengal bounce back
East Bengal FC bounce back with another goal from Saul Crespo. Silva feeds a beautiful cross for Crespo inside the box and he volleys it home.
MBSG 3 - 1 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Another yellow
Mahesh gets a yellow card for a hard tackle on Petratos. Mohun Bagan are looking very dangerous at the moment. East Bengal need to change their tactics.
MBSG 3 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Half time
It is half time and Dimitri Petratos just put the icing on the cake for Mohun Bagan Super Giant before half time with a penalty conversion.
MBSG 3 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Colaco scores
Liston Colaco scores another one for Mohun Bagan. Petratos with another shot from the near post but it comes back to him. He passses it on to unmarked Liston who taps it home.
MBSG 2 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Goal!
Petratos takes a long shot which gets saved by the keeper but Cummins is right there for the rebound and that brings Mohun Bagan ahead in this match now.
MBSG 1 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs EBFC: Intense affair
It is getting intense as the referee distributes numerous yellow cards to both team players. Kaith has been the hero of this contest for Mohun Bagan with his tremendous penalty save.
MBSG 0 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024: Big Save For Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans are going crazy as Cleiton steps up to take the penalty but the keeper saves it. What a brilliant save from MBSG keeper.
MBSG 0 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024: Kolkata Derby Begins
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC kick-off in Kolkata, the stadium is roaring, this is going to be an intense battle.
MBSG 0 - 0 EBFC
LIVE ISL 2024: EBFC's lineup for tonight
East Bengal: Gill, Lalchungnunga, Pantic, Hijazi, Kumar, Souvik, Ajay Chhetri, Mahesh, Crespo, Cleiton Silva, Nandhakumar.
LIVE ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Action to begin shortly
The action will begin shortly in the Salt Lake Stadium. The teams have reached and are warming up for the Kolkata Derby. The stage is set for the mega clash so stay tuned.
ISL 2024 Kolkata Derby: Predicted Lineups
Mohun Bagan’s predicted XI: Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jonny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos.
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nishu Kumar; Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez; Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh, Nandha Kumar; Cleiton Silva.
LIVE ISL 2024: Match Timings
The action will begin at 830 PM (IST) between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in the ISL 2024 match.
LIVE ISL 2024: Livestreaming Details
Checkout livestreaming details of the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in the link attached below.
LIVE ISL 2024 Kolkata Derby: Bengal coach ahead of clash
"My players are very motivated. It is going to be a very good game. We have gotten very good results so far in the Kolkata derbies held this season," East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said in the pre-match press conference.
LIVE Kolkata Derby East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
The Kolkata Derby is back again in the ISL and Salt Lake Stadium is ready to host the action packed football game. The intensity of this contest is expected to be very high tonight as Super Giants go on top of the league table if they win.