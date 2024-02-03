Highlights | Mohun Bagan Super Giant (2)-(2) East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL): Kolkata Derby Finishes As Draw
LIVE Updates | Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) LIVE Scorecard: Subhasish Bose Vs Cleiton Silva.
The much-anticipated Kolkata Derby of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season is set to unfold at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m., featuring Mohun Bagan Super Giant against East Bengal FC. This clash, steeped in historical significance with a rivalry spanning over a century, promises a thrilling encounter.
The Red & Gold Brigade enters the fray as a formidable contender, buoyed by their recent triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup in Odisha. The team's fortunes took a positive turn with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat, leading them to the final of the Durand Cup and securing a playoff spot midway through the ISL campaign. Their crowning achievement in the Kalinga Super Cup has not only redeemed past disappointments but also earned them a coveted spot to compete in Asia next year.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Live Score.
LIVE ISL Match Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Full-time
It is 2-2 in the end as Mohun Bagan bounce back in the end during injury time. East Bengal devasted at the full-time whistle.
MBSG 2 - 2 EBFC
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Intense affair
The contest is getting intense with every second ticking on the clock. The coaches have made some subsitutions and Mohun Bagan are looking for an equaliser in desperation at the moment.
MBSG 1 - 2 EBFC
East Bengal score again as Cleiton Silva their captain hits the panenka from the penalty spot. The stadium is going absolutely crazy, a painfull moment for Mohun Bagan.
MBSG 2 - 1 EBFC
Second half begins in the Kolkata Derby as both teams eye to get an early goal and take control of this contest. The tackles are getting rougher and rougher with clock running down.
MBSG 1 - 1 EBFC
LIVE ISL Kolkata Derby: Half-time!
It is half-time in West Bengal for the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal. Chhetri scored in third minute and Mohun Bagan bounced back in the 17th minutes of the contest.
MBSG 1 - 1 EBFC
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: 30 minutes up
30 minutes up and it is 1-1 in the Kolkata Derby at the moment. The temperature is rising up as some seriously aggressive tackles are being made.
MBSG 1 - 1 EBFC
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Goal!
Mohun Bagan bounce back in this contest with a stunning goal from Armando Sadiku. Do not get your eyes of this contest, anything can happen at any point now.
MBSG 1 - 1 EBFC
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Anwar Ali knocked
A big knock to Anwar Ali and he looks to be struggling at the moment. Hopefully, it is not a big blow to the star footballer.
MBSG 0 - 1 EBFC
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: GOAL!
East Bengal take the lead in just 3 minutes of this contest. It is the young kid Ajay Chhetri who gets his team the lead. A fiery cross in the box and it is dealt with a death-touch from the youngster.
EBFC 1 - 0 MBSG
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Here we go!
It is kick-off in for the clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal. The atmosphere of the stadium is surreal at the moment. Can East Bengal shock their rivals today?
MBSG 0 - 0 EB
LIVE ISL Match Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Lineups of both teams
Mariners, here’s your team news for the Kolkaga Derby, powered by @honda2wheelerin
Mariners, here's your team news for the Kolkaga Derby
Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) February 3, 2024
LIVE ISL East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Match: Tough contest
It is a tough contest for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Bengal recently became the Kalinga Super Cup champions and they have an advantage as Mohun Bagan have lot of injuries.
LIVE ISL Match Updates: Kolkata Derby history
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the two big fishes of the Indian Super League and the country. The derby catches a lot of attention of excited football fans in the country.
LIVE Kolkata Derby Match Details
The kick-off time is 730 PM (IST) for the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) tonight. Stay tuned for a classic football game.
LIVE ISL Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Livestreaming Details
The Kolkata derby, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League can be live streamed on JioCinema.
LIVE ISL Match Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Hello
Hello and welcome to the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.