Highlights, Mohun Bagan(3) - Jamshedpur FC(0), Football ISL 2023-24 Match: MBSG Beat JFC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season on Friday night in Kolkata. Mumbai City recently lost against FC Goa which gives Mohun Bagan a chance to gain their points and level with league leaders Odisha FC who still have a game in hand. However, a win tonight for Super Giant will surely create some pressure on Odisha to win their next one if they want to lead the league.

Mohun Bagan would be very happy with how they have bounced back after four back-to-back losses in December last year since their former coach Antonio Habas has returned. Since Habas returned, Mohun Bagan are unbeaten since their last five games.

