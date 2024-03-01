Highlights, Mohun Bagan(3) - Jamshedpur FC(0), Football ISL 2023-24 Match: MBSG Beat JFC
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur(MBSG Vs JFC) FC LIVE Football Scorecard and Updates, Indian Super League 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Jamshedpur FC.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season on Friday night in Kolkata. Mumbai City recently lost against FC Goa which gives Mohun Bagan a chance to gain their points and level with league leaders Odisha FC who still have a game in hand. However, a win tonight for Super Giant will surely create some pressure on Odisha to win their next one if they want to lead the league.
Mohun Bagan would be very happy with how they have bounced back after four back-to-back losses in December last year since their former coach Antonio Habas has returned. Since Habas returned, Mohun Bagan are unbeaten since their last five games.
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs JFC: Full-time
That is it! Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrash Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in Kolkata to level points with league leaders Odisha FC. ISL 2024 just got more interesting with this win from the defending champs.
MBSG 3 - 0 JFC
LIVE ISL 2024 MBSG vs JFC: GOAL!
It is goal number two for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant as Jason Cummings gets them the insurance goal and now it looks game over for Jamshedpur FC.
MBSG 2 - 0 JFC
LIVE MBSG vs JFC ISL 2024: JFC need a goal
Jamshedpur FC need a hero tonight to save them from this coming loss. Mohun Bagan Super Giant know the one goal lead is not enough so they keep on looking for an insurance goal.
MBSG 1 - 0 JFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur: Action continues
Mohun Bagan Super Giant begin the second half on a positive note and it looks like they will find another one soon. Jamshedpur FC have to pull out something magical to turn to this contest now.
MBSG 1 - 0 JFC
LIVE ISL 2024: MBSG lead at half time
That is it for the first 45 minutes and it is the defending champs Mohun Bagan Super Giant leading the contest at half time.
MBSG 1 - 0 JFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur: MBSG On Top
Mohun Bagan Super Giant currently dominating the proceedings with more possession and some aggressive tackles. Something has to change for Jamshedpur FC in the second half.
MBSG 1 - 0 JFC
LIVE MBSG vs JFC ISL 2024: Couple of corners for JFC
Jamshedpur FC giving it their all to find an equalizer but Mohun Bagan Super Giant are rock solid in their defence so far. 25 minutes are already up on the clock now.
MBSG 1 - 0 JFC
LIVE MBSG vs JFC ISL 2024: Goal!
Mohun Bagan score first as Mandeep Singh cuts it back in the box with supreme accuracy and Dimitri Petratos is there to finish it as always for the Super Giants.
MBSG 1 - 0 JFC
LIVE MBSG vs JFC ISL 2024: Kick-off
It is kick-off in Kolkata as Mohun Bagan Super Giant eye big win in the ISL tonight against Jamshedpur FC. A win for the hosts will level them with the league leaders.
MBSG 0 - 0 JFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Kick-off details
The kick-off for the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024 match will take place at 730 PM (IST) in Kolkata. Stay tuned for some intense football action coming your way in some time.
LIVE ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Kolkata ready for action
Mohun Bagan have a golden chance to level points with league leaders with Odisha FC with a win tonight. Coach Habas has informed his team to not take this contest lightly.
LIVE ISL 2024: Livestreaming Details
LIVE ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024 match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.