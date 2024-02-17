Highlights | Mohun Bagan SG(4) - (2)NorthEast United, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Match Score: MBSG Stun NEUFC
LIVE Updates | Mohun Bagan SG Vs Northeast United, Indian Super League (ISL) LIVE Scorecard: Salt Lake Stadium ready for ISL action.
Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take ok NorthEast United FC in their league fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. After a series of defeats in the league's first phase ending, coach Juan Ferrando and his troops have started recovering after recalling Anotnio Lopez Habas.
Currently, Mohun Bagan are third in the league standings with 26 points from 13 games played so far. Northeast United FC are coming into this fixture with a thrilling 3-2 win over East Bengal at home.
LIVE ISL 2024: Here's how Mohun Bagan flipped the switch
Just minutes before the half time whistle Mohun Bagan were 1-0 down and five minutes later they were 2-1 at half-time. Here's how it happened...
Liston Colaco
Jason Cummings
LIVE ISL 2024: Full-time
And that is it for today, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure a thumping win over NorthEast United, they have once again proven what a champion side they are after going 1 down in the starting early. They bounced back with two goals in the first half injury time and two more in the early stages of the second half to seal this win.
MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC
LIVE ISL 2024: 10 mins left
Ten minutes left on the regulation clock and NorthEast United are behind by two goals against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant who look in no mercy mode at the moment.
MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Goals
Here are the details of every goal scored from the teams at the exact time - for Super Giants - Colaco (45+1), Cummings (45+4), Petratos (53) and Samad (57). For the NorthEast United Tomi Juric has scored in the sixth and 50th minutes.
MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Super Giants on fire
Tomi Juric gets one back for NorthEast United. Dimitri Petratos and Samad have got more goals for their team as they take a 4-2 lead in the contest.
MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Goals
MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Half-time
What just happened? In blink of an eye Mohun Bagan have got two goals in the big within the injury time of the first half and is half-time now, they lead the contest 2-1 thanks to goals from Colaco and Cummings.
MBSG 2 - 1 NEUFC
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Big chance
Big chance missed by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant striker inside the box. It is thirty minutes up now and a drinks break has been taken.
MBSG 0 - 1 NEUFC
LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Super Giant desperate
Mohun Bagan Super Giant are desperate to find a goal but NorthEast United are playing brillaintly at the moment not letting the hosts get any control of this contest.
MBSG 0 - 1 NEUFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Football: GOAL!
Penalty given to NorthEast United FC and it is Juric who goes past the keeper to make it 1-0 inside five minutes of this contest.
MBSG 0 - 1 NEUFC
LIVE ISL 2024 Match MBSG Vs Northeast: Lineups
Checkout how the Mohun Bagan Super Giant are lining up for today's clash against NorthEast United FC.
Mariners, here’s how we line up for today, powered by @honda2wheelerin
LIVE ISL 2024: Match Timings
The Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 5 PM (IST) in Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
LIVE ISL 2024: Livestreaming details
Checkout the livestreaming details for the Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC ISL Match in the link attached below.
LIVE Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United. Follow our feed for all the key updates.