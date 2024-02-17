Highlights | Mohun Bagan SG(4) - (2)NorthEast United, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Match Score: MBSG Stun NEUFC

Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take ok NorthEast United FC in their league fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. After a series of defeats in the league's first phase ending, coach Juan Ferrando and his troops have started recovering after recalling Anotnio Lopez Habas.

Currently, Mohun Bagan are third in the league standings with 26 points from 13 games played so far. Northeast United FC are coming into this fixture with a thrilling 3-2 win over East Bengal at home.

Follow LIVE Score From Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL Match Here.