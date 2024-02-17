trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722296
NewsFootball
ISL 2024

Highlights | Mohun Bagan SG(4) - (2)NorthEast United, Indian Super League (ISL) Football Match Score: MBSG Stun NEUFC

LIVE Updates | Mohun Bagan SG Vs Northeast United, Indian Super League (ISL) LIVE Scorecard: Salt Lake Stadium ready for ISL action.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:17 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take ok NorthEast United FC in their league fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 season on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. After a series of defeats in the league's first phase ending, coach Juan Ferrando and his troops have started recovering after recalling Anotnio Lopez Habas.

Currently, Mohun Bagan are third in the league standings with 26 points from 13 games played so far. Northeast United FC are coming into this fixture with a thrilling 3-2 win over East Bengal at home.

Follow LIVE Score From Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL Match Here.

17 February 2024
19:37 PM

LIVE ISL 2024: Here's how Mohun Bagan flipped the switch

Just minutes before the half time whistle Mohun Bagan were 1-0 down and five minutes later they were 2-1 at half-time. Here's how it happened...

19:02 PM

LIVE ISL 2024: Full-time 

And that is it for today, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure a thumping win over NorthEast United, they have once again proven what a champion side they are after going 1 down in the starting early. They bounced back with two goals in the first half injury time and two more in the early stages of the second half to seal this win.

MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC

18:41 PM

LIVE ISL 2024: 10 mins left

Ten minutes left on the regulation clock and NorthEast United are behind by two goals against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant who look in no mercy mode at the moment.

MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC

18:32 PM

LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Goals

Here are the details of every goal scored from the teams at the exact time - for Super Giants - Colaco (45+1), Cummings (45+4), Petratos (53) and Samad (57). For the NorthEast United Tomi Juric has scored in the sixth and 50th minutes.

MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC

18:23 PM

LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Super Giants on fire

Tomi Juric gets one back for NorthEast United. Dimitri Petratos and Samad have got more goals for their team as they take a 4-2 lead in the contest.

MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC

18:13 PM

LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Goals

Here are the details of every goal scored from the teams at the exact time - for Super Giants - Colaco (45+1), Cummings (45+4), Petratos (53) and Samad (57). For the NorthEast United Tomi Juric has scored in the sixth and 50th minutes.

MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC

18:05 PM

LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Half-time

What just happened? In blink of an eye Mohun Bagan have got two goals in the big within the injury time of the first half and is half-time now, they lead the contest 2-1 thanks to goals from Colaco and Cummings.

MBSG 2 - 1 NEUFC

17:32 PM

LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Big chance

Big chance missed by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant striker inside the box. It is thirty minutes up now and a drinks break has been taken.

MBSG 0 - 1 NEUFC

17:20 PM

LIVE MBSG vs NEUFC ISL 2024: Super Giant desperate

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are desperate to find a goal but NorthEast United are playing brillaintly at the moment not letting the hosts get any control of this contest.

MBSG 0 - 1 NEUFC

17:10 PM

LIVE ISL 2024 Football: GOAL!

Penalty given to NorthEast United FC and it is Juric who goes past the keeper to make it 1-0 inside five minutes of this contest.

MBSG 0 - 1 NEUFC

16:58 PM

LIVE ISL 2024 Match MBSG Vs Northeast: Lineups

Checkout how the Mohun Bagan Super Giant are lining up for today's clash against NorthEast United FC.

16:21 PM

LIVE ISL 2024: Match Timings

The Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 5 PM (IST) in Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

15:21 PM

LIVE ISL 2024: Livestreaming details

Checkout the livestreaming details for the Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC ISL Match in the link attached below.

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming

14:39 PM

LIVE Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United. Follow our feed for all the key updates.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!