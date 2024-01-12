Highlights | Odisha FC (1) - Bengaluru FC (0), Super Cup Group D Football Live Score: Odisha FC Beat Bengaluru FC
LIVE Updates | Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Super Cup Group D Football LIVE Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri and co eye win against Odisha FC.
Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC are set to lock horns with each other at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Friday night. The Kalinga Super Cup Group D fixture will have big names likes Sunil Chhetri and more locking horns tonight. Odisha FC are in rich form at the moment as they won their last eleven games across all competitions including the Indian Super League (ISL). On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are struggling as they have only won one game in their last eigth matches. Chhetri and co will be hoping to turn things around for their side in tonight's game.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Kalinga Super Cup Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Football Match Here.
LIVE Super Cup Match: Full-time
Temperatures rise at the full-time whistle some of the coaching staff is not happy with the decisions made during the game and they are letting the referees know about it.
LIVE Super Cup Match: 5 mins plus extra time
Five minutes plus extra time left for Bengaluru FC to pull something off for themselves. Odisha FC are keen on keeping their lead and seeing the contest through.
LIVE Super Cup Match: Odisha hold on
Odisha FC have held on to their lead in the second half. Bengaluru FC need to make some changes in their tactics soon else they will another defeat.
LIVE Super Cup Match: Bengaluru trying hard
Bengaluru FC are trying hard in the second half to equalise but the hosts are keen on keeping their lead at the moment.
LIVE Super Cup Match: Half-time
Half-time for the clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC. Both teams played pretty good in the first half.
LIVE Super Cup Match: Bengaluru bounce back
Bengaluru FC have been better since their blunder in the starting of the game. The intensity is getting harder and harder with every second.
LIVE Super Cup Bengaluru vs Odisha: Goal!
Odisha FC take the lead as they convert from the free-kick. Bengaluru FC trail in this contest now. Ahmed Jahouh scores for his team as the opposition goalkeeper Sahil Poonia makes a blunder.
LIVE Super Cup Bengaluru vs Odisha: Odisha on the charge
Odisha FC on the charge searching for the first goal of this contest. So far, the contest has been equally dominated from both teams.
LIVE Super Cup Bengaluru vs Odisha: Action begins
Kick-off in Odisha for the clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC. Both teams looking to score early and put the opposition under pressure.
LIVE Super Cup Bengaluru vs Odisha: Kick-Off time
The kick-off will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) for the football match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC. The odds are against the visitor team as they are in struggling form at the moment.
LIVE Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Lineup
Take a look at the starting eleven of the Bengaluru FC team for their clash against Odisha FC.
A first team debut for Sahil Poonia in goal while Ryan and Siva lead the attack for the Blues. #OFCBFC #WeAreBFC #KalingaSuperCup #Santhoshakke pic.twitter.com/bNe8FTaK6S
Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 12, 2024
LIVE Super Cup Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Livestreaming details
The Super Cup Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.
LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Football Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Super Cup match. We will take you through all the key updates from the fixture.