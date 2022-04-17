Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is having the best time of his life. He scored a hat-trick against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the 2nd leg of the second round of 16 in Champions League.

Just after that, he again scored a treble against European champions Chelsea in the first leg of UCL quarter-finals.

To be specific, Benzema has scored 38 goals this season for Real Madrid in 38 matches, which is his career highest and there's still a month of football left for him.

Moreover, the french forward's performance this year doesn't only make him a candidate to win the Ballon d'Or, it gets him into the debate of who's the best player in Europe right now.

How Benzema replaced Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo has a golden history with Real Madrid, and his numbers for the Spanish Giants are just phenomenal. However, Ronaldo and Benzema shared the front-line for the Los Blancos during the Portuguese striker's time at the club.

Interestingly, in Benzema's last two years with Ronaldo, he scored a total of 11 and 5 goals, respectively. It looked like Madrid needed to find his replacement, given the standards they demand. Instead, the French forward became Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement after his departure.

Since the 2018 World Cup, Karim Benzema has scored atleast 20 league goals per year in four seasons. A player, speacially a striker in the game of football, experiences his downfall of the career after the age of 30.

Shockingly, Benzema aged like many say as 'fine wine'. He's the main goal getter for Real Madrid just like once Cristiano Ronaldo was. To be more specific, Benzema for Madrid right now is just like how Lionel Messi was crucial for FC Barcelona during last 3 to 4 years before leaving the club.

At 34 years of age, Karim Benzema is scoring more goals than he ever has in his career and is having the best time of his life.