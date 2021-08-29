हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

How to watch Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India: TV channels and live streaming details of Reims vs PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India live streaming details: The Argentine playmaker, who was roped in by the Ligue 1 giants just three weeks ago, has been named in PSG's 22-man squad that will travel to Reims.

How to watch Lionel Messi&#039;s PSG debut in India: TV channels and live streaming details of Reims vs PSG
How to watch Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India: TV channels and live streaming details of Reims vs PSG (Twitter/PSG_English)

Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India live streaming details: Lionel Messi is likey to make his much-awaited Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) debut on their Ligue 1 clash against Reims. The Argentine playmaker, who was roped in by the Ligue 1 giants just three weeks ago, has been named in PSG's 22-man squad that will travel to Reims. 

Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window, has also been named in the squad, which include Neymar, Angel Di Maria among others. 

How to watch Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India?

Viacom 18 has acquired the broadcasting rights of of Ligue 1, La Liga, and Serie A in India for the next three years. 

The match will telecast on Colors, while selected Ligue 1 matches will broadcast on TV5 Monde in India. 

How to live stream Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India?

The live streaming of Ligue 1 will be available on Voot and JioTV app. 

At what time does Reims vs PSG is scheduled to be played? 

The match between Reims and PSG will be played on 00:15 hours on August 30 in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiParis Saint Germain
Next
Story

Premier League: Chelsea share points with Liverpool after controversial VAR decision - WATCH Highlights

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Breaking News: Bharat Biotech rolls out first commercial batch of Covaxin from new plant