How to watch Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India: TV channels and live streaming details of Reims vs PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India live streaming details: Lionel Messi is likey to make his much-awaited Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) debut on their Ligue 1 clash against Reims. The Argentine playmaker, who was roped in by the Ligue 1 giants just three weeks ago, has been named in PSG's 22-man squad that will travel to Reims.

Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window, has also been named in the squad, which include Neymar, Angel Di Maria among others.

A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims #SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

How to watch Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India?

Viacom 18 has acquired the broadcasting rights of of Ligue 1, La Liga, and Serie A in India for the next three years.

The match will telecast on Colors, while selected Ligue 1 matches will broadcast on TV5 Monde in India.

How to live stream Lionel Messi's PSG debut in India?

The live streaming of Ligue 1 will be available on Voot and JioTV app.

At what time does Reims vs PSG is scheduled to be played?

The match between Reims and PSG will be played on 00:15 hours on August 30 in India.