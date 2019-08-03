close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jurgen Klopp

I want to focus on the new season: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defeated Tottenham in the Champions League final to win the title.

I want to focus on the new season: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Image Credits: Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he wants to focus on the new season completely and does not want to think much about their Champions League triumph.

"Everybody is talking to you about it. If you win something then everybody feels the need to tell you first of all congratulations, then where they watched, how they felt, how their family felt, how their friends felt, how their dog felt. It`s all nice but of course, it keeps you in that moment. I want to be completely focused on the new season from a specific point. That`s the one thing," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"When we said we have to get rid of the backpack of the history of the club so we can make a step in the right direction, we have to make sure our own history - even though it`s a very good one - doesn`t keep us in that moment," he added.

Liverpool defeated Tottenham in the Champions League final to win the title.

"That`s very important. We will do that, but we have to learn it. Nobody gives you a book that you can read about how to deal with a Champions League win," Klopp said.

However, Liverpool failed to lift the Premier League as they fell one point short from Manchester City, who won their second back-to-back title.

Klopp feels Manchester City will be favourites to win the Premier League.

"Because they`ve won the league twice in a row. That`s one reason. Ours was the first year on that level. We have to prove we can be on that level again. That`s how it is," he said.

Tags:
Jurgen KloppLiverpoolManchester CityTottenham HotspurUEFA champions League
Next
Story

'Motivated' Thiago Silva eager to start new campaign

Must Watch

PT1M56S

Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple on Hariyali Teej