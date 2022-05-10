Ahead the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac made a big statement on Tuesday (May 10).

Stimac underlined the fact that India being the hosts are the favorites to qualify but they will not get complacent and fight for qualification with full efforts.

"We are favorites and we are not hiding from that fact. We are confident and we will go to the pitch and try to earn a spot. But I see India in the Asian Cup main tournament, no doubt about it. I hope to see great support here and we can all celebrate together after the third game in the Qualifiers," Stimac told to a group of journalists in a virtual press conference.

The Indian team is currently in Kolkata after spending days of preparatory camp in Bellary. The team will play practice matches against ATK Mohun Bagan on May 11 following up with two games with I-League teams on May 17 and 20, respectively.

Moreover, Stimac also revealed that he can make changes in the squad of 24 players he currently has and Rahim Ali, Narender Gahlot and Chindlensana Singh were released and out with injury. Mumbai City's Bipin Singh, Apuia and Rahul Bheke will join the squad soon as confirmed by the coach.

"I think we should have facilities like this across the country" @IndianFootball Head Coach @stimac_igor spoke to BFC TV about the facilities at @IIS_Vijayanagar and the importance of Grassroots Development in the country. #WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #YouthDevelopment pic.twitter.com/nphgDYS6Ve — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) May 10, 2022

The Blue Tigers are set to play two international friendly games against Zambia and Jordan on May 25 and May 28, respectively. Stimac opined that these games will be good for the team's confidence and exposure.