हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Igor Stimac

India are favourites: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac makes a BIG statement ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers

The Indian team is currently in Kolkata after days of preparatory camp in Bellary

India are favourites: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac makes a BIG statement ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers
Source: Twitter

Ahead the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac made a big statement on Tuesday (May 10).

Stimac underlined the fact that India being the hosts are the favorites to qualify but they will not get complacent and fight for qualification with full efforts.

"We are favorites and we are not hiding from that fact. We are confident and we will go to the pitch and try to earn a spot. But I see India in the Asian Cup main tournament, no doubt about it. I hope to see great support here and we can all celebrate together after the third game in the Qualifiers," Stimac told to a group of journalists in a virtual press conference.

The Indian team is currently in Kolkata after spending days of preparatory camp in Bellary. The team will play practice matches against ATK Mohun Bagan on May 11 following up with two games with I-League teams on May 17 and 20, respectively.

Moreover, Stimac also revealed that he can make changes in the squad of 24 players he currently has and Rahim Ali, Narender Gahlot and Chindlensana Singh were released and out with injury. Mumbai City's Bipin Singh, Apuia and Rahul Bheke will join the squad soon as confirmed by the coach.

The Blue Tigers are set to play two international friendly games against Zambia and Jordan on May 25 and May 28, respectively. Stimac opined that these games will be good for the team's confidence and exposure. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Igor StimacAFC Asian Cup 2023QualifiersIndian football teamBlue Tigers
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United? David Beckham makes a BIG statement

Must Watch

PT12M9S

Delhi Hanuman Chalisa Row: Hindu organization recited Hanuman Chalisa