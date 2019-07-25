close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Football team

India drop down to 103 in FIFA rankings

In April, India had jumped to 101. Before that, the Blue Tigers had dropped six spots to 103 in the February edition after ending last year on 97.

India drop down to 103 in FIFA rankings
File Image

New Delhi: The Indian Football team moved down by two places to 103 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

In the recently held Intercontinental Cup, India failed to register even a single win as they lost to Tajikistan (2-4) and DPR Korea (2-5) before playing out a 1-1 draw against Syria in their last game of the competition.

The dismal performance resulted in a loss of five points for Sunil Chhetri`s men. 

In April, India had jumped to 101. Before that, the Blue Tigers had dropped six spots to 103 in the February edition after ending last year on 97.

Meanwhile, India have been clubbed in Group E alongside Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan, and hosts in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

The matches in the second round will be played from September 5 to June 9, 2020.

The group winners and four best runners-up (12 teams in total) will advance to the third round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

At the top of the rankings, Belgium continues to rule the roost, followed by Copa America champion Brazil and 2018 World Cup winners France.

Tags:
India Football teamSunil ChhetriFIFAFIFA Rankings
Next
Story

Newcastle's manager Steve Bruce keen to shed 'puppet' tag, win fans over

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Ornaments, coins removed from woman’s abdomen in Bengal's Birbhum district