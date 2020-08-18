India football captain Sunil Chhetri lauds 'role model' MS Dhoni, praises Suresh Raina too

India football captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday (August 17) heaped praises on just-retired former national cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling 'Mr Cool' a "role model" who has "represented the country so well for a long time".

Dhoni, 39, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

"There are few who've represented the country so well for a long time. Few who've won it all. Few who've been role models to us. And then there is you, Mahi. Well done and proud of you my friend. Enjoy your brand new calendar with all those deserved rest days," Chhetri tweeted.

Chhetri also lauded former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina, who also announed his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15) after Dhoni's announcement.

"You've had a fantastic career, my friend. The perfect example of someone who has such a big impact and still manages to stay away from all the limelight. Enjoy your retirement," wrote the 36-year-old Chhetri.

Dhoni took to his official Instagram account to confirm that he is calling curtains on his illustrious 16-year-long international career. Sharing a video of his cricket journey, the former Indian skipper thanked everyone for their love and support throughout his cricket career.

"Thanks.Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote along with the video.

Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004. He notched up a total of 4,876 runs in 90 Tests, 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs and 1,617 runs in 98 matches he played for India in the shortest format of the game.