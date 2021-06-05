हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India midfielder Anirudh Thapa tests COVID-19 positive in Doha

India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine in a separate room at the team hotel in Doha.

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar in its joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar in its joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

"Yes, Anirudh Thapa tested positive (for COVID-19), and he is isolated (from other team members)," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said on Saturday. 

The 23-year-old Chennaiyin FC player will undergo a second test in a few days. He has played more than 20 matches for India.

India is already out of contention for a World Cup berth but remains in the reckoning for the 2023 Asian Cup.

With three points from six matches, a winless India is No. 4 in the Group E standings.

Head coach Igor Stimac's men still have two matches in the joint qualifiers. They play Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15. 

