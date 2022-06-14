Indian men’s football team have a lot to achieve as they take on Hong Kong in the final match of the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers are on the cusp of qualifying for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history and need just a point against Hong Kong to secure their berth in the AFC Asian Cup finals. However, Igor Stimac’s side who have won both their encounters so far would be looking for a clean sweep when they take on Hong Kong who as things stand top Group D on goal difference.

Match Details

India vs Hong Kong

2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata

8:30 PM (IST)

Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar, and Jio TV

When is India vs Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 14 June (Tuesday), 2022.

What time does India vs Hong Kong start?

India vs Hong Kong kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Hong Kong being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Hong Kong will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

How to watch India vs Hong Kong on TV?

India vs Hong Kong will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Hong Kong on live stream?

India vs Hong Kong can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

Form Guide

India: LLLWW

Hong Kong: LLLWW

FIFA ranking

India: 106

Hong Kong: 147

India full squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Chinglesana Singh, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Head Coach: Igor Štimac

Hong Kong full squad

Goalkeepers: Paulo César, Wang Zhenpeng, Yapp Hung Fai.

Defenders: Fung Hing Wa, Lau Hok Ming, Law Tsz Chun, Tomas, Tsui Wang Kit, Wu Chun Ming, Yu Wai Lim

Midfielders: Chan Siu Kwan, Huang Yang, Ju Ying Zhi, Jahangir Khan, Leung Kwun Chung, Diego Eli, Ngan Lok Fung, Matt Orr, Tse Sean Ka Keung, Wong Tsz Ho, Wong Wai, Yu Jesse Joy Yin, Yue Tze Nam

Forwards: Fernando, Chung Wai Keung, Sun Ming Him

Head Coach: Andersen J