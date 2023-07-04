India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs KUW Match In India?

The SAFF Championship 2023 is about to have its champion crowned on Tuesday (July 4) and it will be either India or Kuwait. The stage is set for the two finalists to lock horns in Bengaluru. Interestingly, Lebanon and Kuwait were the two teams invited for the 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship for more excitement.

As India prepares for the AFC Asian Cup, the likes of Lebanon and Kuwait have already given the Blue Tigers plenty of experience in playing some high-intensity football games.

Sunil Chhetri has already equaled Maldives captain Ali Ashfaq's record of 23 in the SAFF Championship and he will be keen to overtake the joint-highest record all on his own. He also became the highest goalscorer in the history of Asian football overtaking Mokhtar Dahari's tally of 89 goals with a hat-trick against the Pakistan football team.



cre Trending Stories

Chhetri on Monday signed a new one-year deal with Bengaluru FC with an option of an additional year. The world's third highest goal-scorer among active players, Chhetri unveiled a banner at the Kanteerava Stadium here after India's win over Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal on Saturday, stating his decision to stay at the club with which he has won seven trophies. (SAFF Championship 2023: India's Sandesh Jhingan Pumped For Finale Against Kuwait)

"I have signed a Bengaluru FC contract a fair few times, and what I can tell you is that it always feels special, even when it probably should not, given it is a formality. I am so happy that I will be spending two more years here," Chhetri said, after putting pen to paper.

Ahead of India vs Kuwait football match, check out all the details below:

When will the SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match take place?

The SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match will take place on Tuesday (July 4).

Where will the SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match take place?

The SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bangalore, India.

Where can I LIVEstream the SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match?

The SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

When will the SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match begin?

The SAFF Championship India vs Kuwait match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST).