India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch IND vs SYR Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India men's football team face Syria in last group match of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, January 23. After losing the first two matches to Australia and Uzbekistan, India face a tough task of qualifying for the next round of the AFC Asian Cup. To qualify for the next round, India must beat Syria and preferrably with a big margin as they also need other results to go in their favour.

India were handed a 0-2 and 0-3 defeats in hands of Australia and Uzbekistan. They must win against Syria to keep their chances afloat in the tournament even if the chances are very slim. India need to beat Syria by big margin to strengthen their position in the standings.

Of the 24 teams in tournament, the top 2 qualify for next round from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 too. India will be hoping Oman or Palestine draw their final game after they beat Syria by a big margin. If this scenario does not happen, then India will be knocked out of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2024 match:

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2024.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syriabegin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria will begin at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria will be broadcast on Sports18 Network’s TV channels

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Syria live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.