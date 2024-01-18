India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch IND vs UZB Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

After suffering a 0-2 loss to Australians in the opening game of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, two days ago, the Blue Tigers aim to make a strong comeback to stay afloat in the tournament. It must be noted that India played the first half against Socceroos brilliantly, holding them to 0-0 at the end of it. But in the second half, Australians raised their game as Indian defence was found out.

India lost the game but the fans were not too upset about the performance. They liked the fact that Blue Tigers battled so well vs the World No 25 team. The match vs Uzbekistan is going to be a tough one too. They are ranked 68th in the world and in the last 3 years, Uzbeks have played top-class football.

Under Srecko Katenec, Uzbekistan have become a strong team in Central Asia. Not many believe with the stat that Uzbekistan have lost just thrice in the last 2 years. Uzbekistan however will definitely miss the services of Eldor Shomurodov, who is known as'Uzbek Messi'. He had injured his leg in December 2023.

India should look to include players of attacking mindset in the starting XI for Uzbekistan. While Uzbekistan start as the favourites and will be hard to beat, India should take a lead out of Syria's playbook vs the same team. Syria had played out a 0-0 draw vs Uzbekistan in the first match of the qualifiers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India vs Uzbekisatan AFC Asian Cup 2024 match:

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2024.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will be broadcast on Sports18 Network’s TV channels

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.