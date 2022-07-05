Alex Ambrose, assistant coach of the Indian U-17 women's football team was sacked on Sunday after allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The decision was announced on Sunday by Dr SY Quraishi on social media.

Quraishi is a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), who were appointed to run the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the May 18 ruling of the apex court and the Praful Patel lead executive committee was removed for continuing in office after the expiry of their tenure in December 2020.

"Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women's team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," tweeted Quraishi.

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

All India Federation of Football (AIFF) on Thursday suspended an 'individual' after the U17 women's team accused him of misconduct.

As an initial action, the Federation had provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF had asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival.

AIFF in a statement said, "An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline."

The team participated in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26, where they lost against like Italy and Chile.

India U-17 women's team suffered a 0-7 defeat against Italy in Grandisco D'lsonzo in the Female Football Tournament. Later in the match against Chile, the Indian women lost by 1-3.