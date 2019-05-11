Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala FC inch closer to semis with win over Panjim

Ludhiana: Gokulam Kerala FC registered their fourth win in as many matches at the 2018-19 Hero Indian Women's League, as they beat Panjim Footballers 2-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Saturday.

India internationals Sanju and Anju Tamang were on target for the Kerala side, but it was their teenage sensation Manisha, who bossed the midfield and stole the show to take the Player of the Match award.

It was defense-versus-attack all through as Gokulam took the initiative from early on. The Kerala side were without their charismatic captain Dalima Chhibber, who had picked up a knock in the previous game.

However, Sanju, who had the captain's armband for the day, responded brilliantly. The India international received a pass from the right, set herself up, and unleashed a drive into the bottom corner.

Hans Women FC posted their second win as they beat Rising Student Club 2-1.

Hans Women FC's Nigerian midfielder Rita Casia was the star of the show as she controlled the midfield and also scored an absolute scorcher from long range.

Rising Student Club started off the game with the higher tempo, incessantly going on the attacks in the early exchanges.