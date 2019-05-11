close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gokulam Kerala FC

Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala FC inch closer to semis with win over Panjim

India internationals Sanju and Anju Tamang were on target for the Kerala side, but it was their teenage sensation Manisha who bossed the midfield and stole the show.

Indian Women&#039;s League: Gokulam Kerala FC inch closer to semis with win over Panjim
Representational image (Reuters)

Ludhiana: Gokulam Kerala FC registered their fourth win in as many matches at the 2018-19 Hero Indian Women's League, as they beat Panjim Footballers 2-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Saturday.

India internationals Sanju and Anju Tamang were on target for the Kerala side, but it was their teenage sensation Manisha, who bossed the midfield and stole the show to take the Player of the Match award.

It was defense-versus-attack all through as Gokulam took the initiative from early on. The Kerala side were without their charismatic captain Dalima Chhibber, who had picked up a knock in the previous game.

However, Sanju, who had the captain's armband for the day, responded brilliantly. The India international received a pass from the right, set herself up, and unleashed a drive into the bottom corner.

Hans Women FC posted their second win as they beat Rising Student Club 2-1.

Hans Women FC's Nigerian midfielder Rita Casia was the star of the show as she controlled the midfield and also scored an absolute scorcher from long range.

Rising Student Club started off the game with the higher tempo, incessantly going on the attacks in the early exchanges.

Tags:
Gokulam Kerala FCIndian Women's LeaguePanjim FootballersRising Student Club
Next
Story

Coach John Gregory extends contract with Chennaiyin FC until 2020

Must Watch

PT40M6S

Taal Thok Ke: Navjot Singh Sidhu's racist comment on Modi