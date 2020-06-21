ISL: Odisha FC appoint Stuart Baxter as new head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC has appointed Stuart Baxter as the new head coach of the club in a two-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the tournament.

Odisha FC took to its official Twitter handle and confirmed the news about Baxter's appointment ahead of the seventh edition of the ISL.

"Odisha FC is delighted to announce that Mr. Stuart Baxter has been appointed as the new Head Coach on a two year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague," the club said.

Ecstatic to join the club, Baxter said that he is looking forward to the challenge of developing players at Odisha FC during this difficult time.

"I'm pleased to say that Odisha FC and I have reached an agreement for the upcoming ISL season. I'm looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India. I'd like to wish all the supporters, players and staff good health during these testing times.Together we will bring joy and success to the region," Odisha FC Twitter handle quoted Baxter as saying.

Odisha FC CEO Dr. Anil Sharma, meanwhile, welcomed Baxter on board.

"I am delighted to welcome Coach Stuart Baxter to Odisha FC! We conducted an extensive global search for a coach that matched our vision for the next phase of OFC. We are excited that Stuart is both motivated and experienced to create a championship club, develop our Indian starlets into national team players, & strengthen our youth academy, in order to have a consistent inflow of talent into OFC," Sharma said.

Baxter, who hails from the United Kingdom, has a coaching experience of more than 25 years. He has served as the manager of the South African football team and and England U-19 team.

Baxter has also served as the head coach of Finland senior team besides also managing many professional clubs in Sweden, Norway, Japan, South Africa and Portugal.