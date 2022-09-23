Italy vs England UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch ITA vs ENG?

Italy football team is set to host England in Milan as the world will be shown a repeat of the UEFA EURO 2020 finals on Saturday (September 23), as per IST. England are currently out of the contention to reach the Nations League finals next year but will look to win this fixture for pride.



It is a must win for England as they will be relegated to League B if they lose the game against Italy tonight. England are currently at the bottom of their group and they will look to end make a comeback in their UEFA Nations League campaign. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 coming up, Gareth Southgate and his troops will look to get in the right momentum for the major tournament.

Check out all the livestream details of the Italy vs England match below:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be played on September 24, Saturday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England?

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.