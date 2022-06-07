Italy will host Hungary in the UEFA Nations League matchup at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Italy on Wednesday (June 8). Both the nations are placed along with Germany and England in Group A3 of the tournament and have to keep their heads up if they want to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Italy are going through a rough patch following their World Cup disappointment. On the other hand, Hungary are coming into this fixture with a shocking 1-0 win over Garth Southgate's England side.

"The boys have recovered well. Working as coach, I return to Italy often. After 10 years, I have gone from being unknown in Hungary to facing my own national team. We are the interlopers in this group but we are here and we want to leave the pitch with our heads held high, knowing that we have given everything," said Marco Rossi, Hungary coach.

Just saw Hungary vs England result - don't think that was a penalty but couldn't tell you if they deserved anything from that game. They'll probably be fine if they manage to get 6 points from Germany and Italy in the rest of group play AND beat Hungary at home. — Soccer Patriot (@USSoccerPatriot) June 7, 2022

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Italy vs Hungary:

Where is Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match being played?

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Italy.

What time will the Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match begin?

Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST, Wednesday (June 8).

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League match Italy vs Hungary live in India (TV channels)?

Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match will be live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match?

The Italy vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.