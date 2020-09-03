Ivan Rakitic parts ways with FC Barcelona after 6 years to rejoin Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) parted ways with the Spanish club, FC Barcelona, after spending six years and winning 13 trophies, to rejoin Sevilla.

The Swiss-born Croatian joined FC Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and became the foreigner with the fourth-most appearances ever for Barca, only topped by Leo Messi, Dani Alves and Javier Mascherano. He also has the most appearances for a European foreigner.

With Barca, the 32-year old won one Champions League, four each La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, and one each Club World Cup, European Super Cup, along with two Spanish Super Cups.

He took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "I arrived at FC Barcelona 6 years ago. Today, I am turning a wonderful page in my career. It has been an honor to wear this jersey. I would like to thank everyone without exception. My family, my teammates, the coaches, the staff, the club employees and the fans. See you soon."

"I want to thank all the culers and I hope that all of them have been able to enjoy me," Rakitic was quoted by FC Barcelona's official website in his farewell speech.

He also expressed that he enjoyed six "spectacular" seasons at the club and said, "For me, there was no better way to start the day than to take the car and go to the Ciutat Esportiva to train."

"I will not celebrate the goals if one day I score against Barça. I will carry Barça in my heart," said Rakitic.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said, "Thank you, Ivan Rakitic for your commitment and dedication. You’ve been a fundamental part of the successes of the last several years, and an example of professionalism. You will always have a home in Barcelona and at Barça."

Rakitic as called "versatile, hard-working and an expert reader of the game" by FC Barcelona, leaves the club after 310 competitive appearances and 36 goals and the same number of assists.

FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of Rakitic at 1.5 million euros plus 9m in variables