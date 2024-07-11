Jefferson Lerma’s Solitary Goal Helps Colombia Edge Past Uruguay In The Semis To Set Up Final Against Argentina

For the first time in 23 years, Colombia will play in the final of the Copa America, following their 1-0 victory over Uruguay in the semi-finals on Thursday. A 39th-minute Jefferson Lerma header sealed the victory for the Colombians to face defending champions Argentina in the final. James Rodriguez provided his sixth assist of the tournament to be the leading assist maker in a single edition of the tournament.

The game had a complicated start as tackles were flying through from both sides, sending clear, physical messages. Just after the goal in the first half, things went downhill for the Colombians as Daniel Munoz was sent off with a second yellow for an elbow at Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte, reducing them to ten men for the second half.

Despite Uruguay’s efforts, they could not break down the opposition in the second half. In the final 20 minutes, they went all in as Luis Suarez hit the crossbar. Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid midfielder, then went close with a low shot as Colombia's defense continued to rely on chance. In stoppage time, they had a golden opportunity to force penalties when Nunez sent the ball to replacement Giorgian de Arrascaeta on the edge of the box, but he leaned back and blasted over the bar.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Biesla took the blame for the defeat. He said, “We were clearly in a position to win this game... I take full responsibility for not having been able to establish an advantage when we had the players capable of doing so.”

James Rodriguez breaks Messi’s record

The Colombian winger made history in the game by moving ahead of Lionel Messi for the most assists in a single edition of the Copa America. He surpassed the Argentine maestro, who had earlier recorded five assists in the 2021 Copa America campaign. In the 39th minute, he put in a pin-point cross, which Jefferson Lerma scored to make it the winning goal for their team.