Joachim Loew to step down as Germany coach after Euro 2020

Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew announced that he will be stepping down from his position after the upcoming Euro Cup, which is scheduled to be held in June-July this year. The development was confirmed by German Football Association, the sports' governing body of the country. Loew still has a year left from completing his contract, which ends after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In an official statement released in this regard, Loew said "he was full of pride and enormous gratitude" after serving almost 15 years as Germany's national coach. Loew was appointed as the head coach back in 2006 and has been an integral part of the system, leading Germany to World Cup triumph in 2014.

However, the star-studded German unit failed to prove their mettle in the previous World Cup and made a first-round exit from the showpiece event. The team also endured a humiliating 6-0 defeat against Spain in November, last year.

Under Loew's guidance, Germany has went on to secure 120 wins from 189 matches, 38 draws, and 31 defeats.

"I have great respect for Joachim Loew's decision," German FA (DFB) president Fritz Keller in a statement. "The DFB knows what it has in 'Jogi', he is one of the greatest coaches in world football. Jogi Loew has shaped German football like hardly anyone else over the years and has helped it achieve the highest international reputation."