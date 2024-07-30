Kylian Mbappe Becomes Youngest Club Owner Buys Ligue 2 Side Caen

Kylian Mbappe recently signed for football giants Real Madrid after a transfer saga that had stretched for several seasons. The signing of the French footballer made headlines all over the world. The football star is again making headlines after he became the youngest club owner in football. The 2018 World Cup winner, purchased a majority stake in Ligue 2 side Caen for around 20 Million Euros. Although it is common for footballers to invest in other clubs after they retire from the sport, Mbappe has started making considerable investments while playing.

Mbappe and Caen

When Kylian Mbappe was a young prodigy and was up and coming as a footballer, Caen wanted to sign Mbappe and almost did. Due to Caen being relegated from Ligue 1, Mbappe then had to look for a different club. Now Mbappe as a owner will take over Caen and try and get them back to the highest division in France, Ligue 1. Mbappe will be the co-owner of the club along with Pierre-Antin Capon who will have his shares in the club worth 5 Million Euros and Mbappe will have for around 20 Million Euros.

Mbappe Debut

Fans are yet to see Kylian Mbappe play in the Real Madrid jersey. As of right now Mbappe is set to miss the pre-season tour of Real Madrid that is taking place in the United States. Fans will get the first glimpse of Mbappe playing for Real Madrid on 15th August when Real Madrid will take on Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final which will be the first competitive fixture for the club during the new season. Mbappe has also taken a significant pay-cut when he joined Madrid as he will be earning around 15 Million Euros. Apart from this he will also be getting a signing bonus of 100 Million Euros which he will get through out his contract period.