Kylian Mbappe's Contract Bombshell: Will PSG Lose Another Star Player?

Kylian Mbappe informed Paris Saint-Germain on Monday that he will not exercise the option to extend his contract until 2025, raising the possibility of him leaving the club this summer, following the footsteps of Lionel Messi. The 24-year-old French striker's current agreement expires at the end of the upcoming season, with an additional year as an option.

If Mbappe does not sign, there is a risk that the French champions might lose him for nothing in a year's time. Therefore, they could opt to sell him this summer instead of missing out on a substantial transfer fee for one of the world's best players.

__ Kylian Mbappe statement to AFP.



"I have NEVER discussed any contract renewal with PSG".



"The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 - and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them".

Mbappe's decision not to renew his contract was communicated in a letter to the club and disclosed by the French sports daily L'Equipe. This announcement comes as another setback for PSG, having recently lost Messi to Inter Miami. Mbappe was expected to make his decision by July 31, 2023. Notably, it has been just over a year since he surprised everyone by rejecting Real Madrid's offer and signing a contract extension to stay at the Parc des Princes. Real Madrid could once again become his primary suitors.

Mbappe's entourage did not respond immediately when questioned late Monday evening. If the striker leaves for free at the end of his current contract in the summer of 2024, it would be a catastrophic outcome for PSG. Apart from the void left in the team, the club would also miss out on the significant transfer revenue that could have been generated. The future of Neymar, PSG's Brazilian star striker who is under contract until 2025, also appears uncertain amidst the anticipated tumultuous summer in the French capital.

Growing uncertainties surround Mbappe's future. He joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017, which eventually turned into a permanent deal worth 180 million euros ($194 million). As a teenager, he played a crucial role in France's World Cup victory in 2018, and since then, he has established himself as arguably the best forward in the world. Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final, where France lost to Messi's Argentina, and he helped Paris Saint-Germain secure their 11th French title. However, Mbappe hinted last month that he might leave in 2024.

"I stated that I will play at PSG next year. I still have one year left on my contract, so I will honor it," he remarked when questioned about his future during an awards ceremony, where he was named the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth consecutive time.

At Clairefontaine, where the French national team is preparing for their upcoming Euro qualifying matches, Mbappe appeared relaxed on Monday. He was seen smiling and joking with coach Didier Deschamps and fellow forward Antoine Griezmann, actively participating in afternoon training, and signing numerous autographs for spectators. Mbappe's announcement regarding his intentions for PSG adds to the list of frustrations for the club's Qatari owners, following a challenging season both on and off the pitch, despite clinching the French title.

After another disappointment in the Champions League, the club is currently searching for a new coach to succeed Christophe Galtier. The season was widely regarded as underwhelming as PSG were eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and exited the French Cup at the same stage. Regarding Neymar, the Brazilian's fitness has been a recurring concern for PSG ever since his record-breaking transfer from Barcelona in 2017. Although he has scored 118 goals in 173 games for PSG, he has missed over 100 matches due to injuries or suspensions.