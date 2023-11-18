France will face Gibraltar in their next UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers match on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera. Kylian Mbappe is in sensational goal-scoring form and France are unbeaten in their last six matches played. In their last match, Mbappe scored a brace against Netherlands to seal the victory for his country. On the other hand, Gibraltar has yet to secure a victory in any of their six matches during the qualifying phase. They have conceded 21 goals and not scored any in Group B. With their forthcoming match, Gibraltar hopes to rectify that. But winning the game is still going to be a whole different challenge.

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match France vs Gibraltar will be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match Mbappe's France vs Gibraltar will take place on November 19, Sunday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match France vs Gibraltar be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match France vs Gibraltar will be played at the Allianz Riviera.

Mbappe face-off against Griezmann in France training.



Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann faced each other in training mini-games as France prepare for Gibraltar and Greece clashes.



What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match France vs Gibraltar begin?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match France vs Gibraltar will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the France vs Gibraltar UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

The France vs Gibraltar match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the France vs Gibraltar UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

The France vs Gibraltar match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.