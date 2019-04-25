close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

La Liga: Atletico Madrid put Barcelona celebrations on ice with win over Valencia

Alvaro Morata put Atletico ahead on a rain-swept evening in the ninth minute by knocking a cross in from close range on the volley but Valencia equalised in the 36th through former Atletico forward Kevin Gameiro.

La Liga: Atletico Madrid put Barcelona celebrations on ice with win over Valencia
Image Credits: Twitter/@atletienglish

Atletico Madrid delayed Barcelona`s La Liga title celebrations by beating Valencia 3-2 at home in an entertaining game on Wednesday at a sparsely attended Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Defeat for Atletico would have seen Barca clinch an eighth title in 11 years, but the victory moved Diego Simeone`s side on to 71 points after 34 games, nine points behind the Catalans. 

Barca will be champions if they beat Levante at home on Saturday and could seal the title before kickoff if Atletico lose at home to Real Valladolid earlier in the day.

Alvaro Morata put Atletico ahead on a rain-swept evening in the ninth minute by knocking a cross in from close range on the volley but Valencia equalised in the 36th through former Atletico forward Kevin Gameiro.

Atletico`s top scorer Antoine Griezmann put the home side back in front early in the second half with a header but the visitors, who are chasing the fourth spot in La Liga, were awarded a penalty for a handball by Saul Niguez following a VAR review.

Captain Dani Parejo slammed the ball home from the spot but Atletico came back again to take the lead for the third time with a brilliant strike from Angel Correa, who sent the ball sweeping just inside the near post from outside the area.

Tags:
La LigaAtletico MadridBarcelonaValenciaLevanteAntoine Griezmann
Next
Story

Serie-A: Juventus to ditch stripes after 116 years?

Must Watch

PT13M22S

PM Modi's mega roadshow and 'Ganga aarti' in Varanasi today