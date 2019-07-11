La Liga: Barcelona beat PSG to sign 16-year-old English striker Louie Barry

Barcelona have beaten Paris St Germain to the signing of one of England`s brightest talents in 16-year-old striker Louie Barry from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

British media had reported that Barry had undergone a medical with French Ligue 1 champions PSG before Barcelona stepped in at the last minute and convinced him to join the ranks at La Masia, the club`s famed academy.

Barry, who turned 16 last month, signed a three-year deal with Barcelona until 2022 and will play for their Under-19 team while West Brom will receive 235,000 pounds ($295,000) as compensation.

"(Barry) is an international with the English Under-16 team, for whom he has played nine games and scored seven goals. Next season he will be part of Barca`s Under-19 squad," Barcelona said in a statement on Thursday.

Barry joins the growing number of English youngsters who have moved to foreign clubs, such as Borussia Dortmund`s 19-year-old winger Jadon Sancho who came of age last season with 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.