La Liga: Lionel Messi scores 34th hat-trick, equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Barcelona: Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Sunday scored his 34th hat-trick in La Liga which helped his club register a win against Celta Vigo.

With this, Messi equalled the record of Juventus` Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Real Madrid player has the same number to hat-tricks under his belt.

Barcelona managed to thrash Celta Vigo by 4-1 with the help of the Argentine`s massive contribution.

Messi scored his first goal through a penalty in the 23rd minute followed by strikes in the 45+1 and 48 minutes.

Sergio Busquets scored the fourth goal for Barcelona.

It was Barcelona`s brilliant comeback as they witnessed a 3-1 defeat in their previous La Liga clash which was against Levante.

Barcelona will now compete against Leganes on November 23.