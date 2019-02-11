La Liga: Sevilla battle back to grab last-gasp draw against Eibar

Sevilla rallied to snatch a 2-2 draw at home against Eibar on Sunday, having been two goals behind, down to 10 men and facing a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, as they boosted their chances of finishing in the top four in La Liga.

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia slid in from close range to equalise in stoppage time and provoke wild celebrations at the Sanchez Pizjuan three minutes after striker Wissam Ben Yedder had halved the deficit for the hosts.

Eibar, who are 10th, had taken the lead midway through the first half when Chilean forward Fabian Orellana shuffled past two defenders to score before Brazilian forward Charles doubled their lead with a powerful header just past the hour.

Sevilla, who were thrashed 6-1 by Barcelona in their Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg on January 30 and lost to struggling Celta Vigo last week, looked further doomed when Ever Banega was sent off for a second booking in the 84th.

The unlikely draw took them to 37 points in the standings, two points ahead of fifth-placed Getafe who beat Celta Vigo 3-1 on Saturday to emerge as Sevilla`s main competitors for a place in the Champions League.