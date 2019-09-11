close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

La Liga: Valencia sack manager Marcelino Garcia Toral

The 54-year-old, who won the Copa del Rey and secured Champions League football last season, leaves after two campaigns at the helm.

La Liga: Valencia sack manager Marcelino Garcia Toral
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Marcelino has been sacked as Valencia coach after an indifferent start to the season, the Spanish La Liga club said on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, who won the Copa del Rey and secured Champions League football last season, leaves after two campaigns at the helm.

"Valencia told Marcelino Garcia Toral on Wednesday that he is no longer first team coach," a club statement said.

"The club would like to thank him for his work and dedication during his time at our entity and wish him success for the future."

The departure had been mooted in what turned out to be a tumultuous pre-season for the club, with local media reporting the coach was not happy with owner Peter Lim over transfer policy. 

It appeared that the differences had been resolved. However, after taking four points from their opening three games, they have taken the decision to replace Marcelino. 

Reports across the country suggest former Spain Under-21 head coach and ex-Real Madrid assistant Albert Celades will be appointed later on Wednesday.

The upheaval comes at a crucial time for Valencia, who travel to La Liga champions Barcelona on Saturday, before visiting Chelsea in their opening Champions League group game next week.

Tags:
La LigaValenciaMarcelino Garcia ToralCopa del ReyUEFA champions LeagueAlbert Celadeschelsea
Next
Story

Superb result for India against a team like Qatar: Bhaichung Bhutia

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Deshhit: Yasin Malik to be tried in killing of IAF personnel