Lamine Yamal was overjoyed after Spain's emphatic victory over England in Berlin, securing their fourth EURO title. The young prodigy, who just turned 17 the day before the final, was named the best young player of the tournament. In his debut EURO campaign, Yamal recorded one goal and four assists, showcasing his immense talent on the international stage. As the final match concluded at the Olympiastadion, jubilant celebrations erupted in Spain's locker room, with Yamal at the heart of the festivities.

Eager to share the historic moment, Yamal went live on Instagram, capturing the wild celebrations inside the dressing room. However, the live footage inadvertently included an embarrassing moment when some Spanish players were seen changing clothes. The stream attracted over 500,000 viewers, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the mishap. Screenshots of the incident soon surfaced on social media platfom X, with one user humorously captioning, "Lamine Yamal showing his naked teammates in front of 500k people on an Instagram live."

The post garnered a slew of hilarious reactions from football fans. One sarcastic comment read, "The real question is why are they naked in the first place and it looks so normalised because everyone is doing it and no one seems to care." Another person pointed out a moment from Yamal’s live video where Spain captain Alvaro Morata was seen "smoking" during the locker-room celebration.

On the field, Yamal's performance was nothing short of stellar. He provided the assist for Spain’s opening goal in the EURO final, showcasing his impressive skills as he outmaneuvered England full-back Luke Shaw before passing the ball to Nico Williams. The Athletic Bilbao winger then expertly slotted it home from the far post. Although Cole Palmer equalized for England, Mikel Oyarzabal's winning goal secured a 2-1 victory for La Roja.

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old sensation, has taken the football world by storm with his extraordinary performances at Euro 2024. The Barcelona starlet has become the talk of the tournament, drawing comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi. Despite his young age, Yamal has demonstrated remarkable maturity and composure under pressure. His close relationship with fellow winger Nico Williams has been pivotal to his success, with Williams providing guidance and support both on and off the pitch.

Yamal's incredible campaign at Euro 2024 has solidified his status as one of the most promising talents in world football. His ability to break records and make history has led to comparisons with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not achieve such feats at his age. As Yamal continues to develop, the football world eagerly anticipates what the future holds for this exceptional young talent.