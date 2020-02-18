Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: Full list of winners

The 20th annual Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony took place at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday.

For the first time in the history of the prestigious awards, the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year honour was shared after Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi and five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton were named joint-winners.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar bagged the Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020), which invited voting from the public.

The Laureus World Team of the Year honour was handed to the South Africa's men's rugby team after they lifted the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan with a win over England in the final.

Let us take a look at the complete list of winners:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Laureus World Team of the Year: South African national men's rugby team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal

Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Sophia Florsch

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Oksana Masters

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim

Laureus Best Sporting Moment: "On the shoulders of a nation" - Sachin Tendulkar

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki

Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

Laureus Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United